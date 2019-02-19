HC serves notices to Cabinet secretary, others in MLC Bhoopathi Reddy disqualification issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the Union cabinet secretary, Legislative Council chairman, legislature secretary, election commission secretary, complainants Palla Rajeswar Reddy and Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu (both government whips) and others for filing counter affidavits in a petition filed by former MLC R Bhoopathi Reddy challenging his disqualification from the MLC post. Reddy was disqualified after he defected from TRS to Congress.

The bench was dealing with a petition by Bhoopathi Reddy, with a plea to restrain the Election Commission of India from issuing any notification notifying the vacancy in respect of Nizamabad local authorities constituency.

Petitioner’s counsel told the court that as per the rule, the council chairman has to constitute a committee for having preliminary enquiry and then take a decision regarding disqualifying a member, he added.

When the bench sought the Centre’s response, Assistant Solicitor General K Lakshman, appearing on behalf of the Centre, sought three weeks time for filing counter affidavit on the issue.