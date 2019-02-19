Home States Telangana

Industrial park for MSMEs to come up

Based on the success of the pilot project, similar parks would be set up in Warangal and Suryapet, said Reddy.

Published: 19th February 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to promote employment of local youth, the Telangana Industrial Federation (TIF) is setting up a 450-acre industrial park along the Vijayawada highway where 450 new MSMEs will come up. TIF president Sudheer Reddy said that a training centre would be set up for educated unemployed youth from nearby villages. Based on the success of the pilot project, similar parks would be set up in Warangal and Suryapet, said Reddy.

“There are more engineering colleges in India than there are ITI institutes. This creates a mismatch as the industrial sector needs more ITI students than engineers,” he said. Reddy said that TIF would offer an internship to students along with MoU with institutes for curriculum development and staff exchange.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp