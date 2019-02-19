Industrial park for MSMEs to come up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to promote employment of local youth, the Telangana Industrial Federation (TIF) is setting up a 450-acre industrial park along the Vijayawada highway where 450 new MSMEs will come up. TIF president Sudheer Reddy said that a training centre would be set up for educated unemployed youth from nearby villages. Based on the success of the pilot project, similar parks would be set up in Warangal and Suryapet, said Reddy.

“There are more engineering colleges in India than there are ITI institutes. This creates a mismatch as the industrial sector needs more ITI students than engineers,” he said. Reddy said that TIF would offer an internship to students along with MoU with institutes for curriculum development and staff exchange.