Irrigation department plans to fill over 27,000 tanks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Minor Irrigation Department officials prepared a mandal-wise irrigation plan in order to fill up 27,814 minor irrigation tanks in the State.The department held a workshop to chalk out an action plan to fill up all the tanks under chain system, as per the recent directions from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Retired engineer-in-chief Vijay Prakash said that they were conducting a study as directed by the Chief Minister and also take the help of National Remote Sensing Agency. According to the preliminary survey, in there are 27,814 tanks under 12,154 chains in 559 mandals in the State. To fill up all the tanks with Krishna and Godavari waters, the officials would further study the need to dig small canals and culverts.

Prakash informed that they have divided the streams and small rivulets into orders depending upon their capacity.

The CM had held a review meeting on February 15 and issued directions to officials to link all the tanks and fill up with river waters. The idea is to ensure that every tank has water for at least 10 months in the year, so that water from these tanks can be released for two crops. It would also help recharge of groundwater, Chief Minister’s OSD Sridhar Rao Deshpande said.