KCR is angry with Harish, won’t pick him for Cabinet: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breaking his silence after his stunning defeat from Kodangal in the recent Assembly elections, Telangana Congress Working President A Revanth Reddy on Monday predicted that former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao would not find a place in the Cabinet whose expansion is slated for Tuesday.

In an informal interaction with media persons here, the Congress leader said that this was on account of KCR being angry with his nephew for “accepting `1,000 crore” from contractors of Mid Manair, Gaurelli and Thotapalli projects without his knowledge and later distributing the money to win in the elections. Another reason is that Harish had spoken to BJP chief Amit Shah without KCR’s knowledge.

Revanth Reddy said that if Harish Rao turns against KCR, the latter is ready with a dossier on fake passport case and will implicate him in it. He also wanted to know why former deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari is being excluded from the Cabinet though he happens to be one who was not tainted by corruption charges. Even Nayani Narasimha Reddy is also being excluded, he said and pointed out that KCR and KTR were in the forefront in corruption. The Congress leader felt that KCR had become very arrogant and that he was trying to wreak vengeance against his political rivals. He wanted to know why the case related to the seizure of `50 lakh from Patnam Narender Reddy was entrusted to the Enforcement Directorate. But IT and ED cases had been foisted against him.

Referring to the crisis in Nizamabad district where red jowar farmers are on a warpath with the government for lack of remunerative price, Revanth Reddy said that if KCR does not solve the problem within a fortnight, he would take part in the agitation.