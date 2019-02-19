Home States Telangana

KCR is angry with Harish, won’t pick him for Cabinet: Revanth

Revanth Reddy said that if Harish Rao turns against KCR, the latter is ready with a dossier on fake passport case and will implicate him in it.

Published: 19th February 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breaking his silence after his stunning defeat from Kodangal in the recent Assembly elections, Telangana Congress Working President A Revanth Reddy on Monday predicted that former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao would not find a place in the Cabinet whose expansion is slated for Tuesday.

In an informal interaction with media persons here, the Congress leader said that this was on account of KCR being angry with his nephew for  “accepting `1,000 crore” from contractors of Mid Manair, Gaurelli and Thotapalli projects without his knowledge and later distributing the money to win in the elections. Another reason is that Harish had spoken to BJP chief Amit Shah without KCR’s knowledge.

Revanth Reddy said that if Harish Rao turns against KCR, the latter is ready with a dossier on fake passport case and will implicate him in it. He also wanted to know why former deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari is being excluded from the Cabinet though he happens to be one who was not tainted by corruption charges. Even Nayani Narasimha Reddy is also being excluded, he said and pointed out that KCR and KTR were in the forefront in corruption. The Congress leader felt that KCR had become very arrogant and that he was trying to wreak vengeance against his political rivals. He wanted to know why the case related to the seizure of `50 lakh from Patnam Narender Reddy was entrusted to the Enforcement Directorate. But IT and ED cases had been foisted against him.

Referring to the crisis in Nizamabad district where red jowar farmers are on a warpath with the government for lack of remunerative price, Revanth Reddy said that if KCR does not solve the problem within a fortnight, he would take part in the agitation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp