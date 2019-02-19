Home States Telangana

Khuntia issues veiled warning to Renuka Chowdhury

Khuntia said that leaking information to media against AICC leaders or levelling allegations openly on them amounts to indiscipline.

Published: 19th February 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Congress affairs in-charge RC Khuntia on Monday issued an indirect warning to former MP Renuka Chowdhury and her followers for levelling allegations against AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s office in-charge Koppula Raju.

Khuntia said that Koppula Raju did not meddle with the affairs of Telangana Congress. If leaders had any complaints or suggestions, they should meet PCC president, AICC secretaries or even AICC president. But, they  should not criticise AICC leaders openly, which amounts to indiscipline.

“All the leaders in the party, however big they might be, should work with discipline,” Khuntia said in an indirect warning to Renuka Chowdhury camp.

