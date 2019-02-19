Home States Telangana

KTR asks officials to mentor young inventor from Sircilla

TRS party working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao has directed the TSIC officials to mentor Abhishek, a young innovator from Sircilla.

Published: 19th February 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 11:23 AM

TRS working president KT Rama Rao presenting a cash award to Abhishek in Hyderabad on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS party working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao has directed the TSIC officials to mentor Abhishek, a young innovator from Sircilla. Abhishek was in the news for building a ‘paddy filling machine’ intended to reduce efforts of farmers. In a meeting with Abhishek at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, Rao appreciated him for his invention and presented him with a cash prize of `1,16,000. When Rao asked the young innovator about his ambition, the latter said that he wanted to become an IAS officer. The leader assured him of complete assistance in his further studies. Rao directed the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) officials to mentor Abhishek and help him patent his innovation. He also instructed the officials to help him develop his model further.

