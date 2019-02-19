Malkajgiri seat becomes hot potato for BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat is something BJP biggies have set their eyes on. With just few days left for the BJP discloses it’s 17 contestants, leaders are making every effort count to represent the largest constituency in terms of electors.

Among the prominent names vying for the ticket are MLC N Ramchander Rao, ex-MLA from Uppal NVS Prabhakar and former contestant Indrasena Reddy. It is being speculated that even BJP State president K Laxman may contest from the seat if he fails to get the Secunderabad ticket.

On Monday, NVS Prabhakar visited the BJP office in New Delhi to meet saffron party’s top brass. And he is expecting to make it considering that he has been the party MLA from Uppal until the recent elections, where he had to taste defeat.

It may be noted that the party had appointed parliamentary representatives for each constituency.

The representative will nominate three names to the BJP central leadership out of which one will be announced depending on the ability of the representative to win.