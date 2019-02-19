Home States Telangana

No more doctored documents: PUC certificates to be linked with VAHAN

Officials at the RTOs have been identifying emission testing centres where there are reports of doctoring of reports.

Published: 19th February 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Apoorva Jayachandran
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come April 1, 2018, vehicle owners in the State will not be able to produce doctored Pollution Under Control (PUC) documents. This move comes after instructions issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways which mandate the linking of PUC documents to the VAHAN application across the country.

The Telangana State Transport Department has been overseeing several PUC centres across the State. The department floated a tender inviting service providers to set up this system. The PUC results of vehicles will now be directly linked to the VAHAN app. Once the test is performed, the results will be uploaded from the centre directly into the application’s database. “This method will minimise the scope for tampering of the results. It’ll also help the department keep track of vehicles that have exceeded their due date for renewal of PUC documents,” said C Ramesh, Joint Transport Commissioner of Telangana.

“Once a person gets a PUC test for his vehicle, after completion of the test, he/she will receive a message on his phone. Further tests for the vehicle will be locked for the next 24 hours. This makes the method foolproof,” said Raj Kiran, an ETC dealers.

Speaking to Express, a senior official in the Transport Department said the process for collecting information from ETC dealers was going on, but at a slow pace. “The deadline is inching close and verification of dealers and documents is taking up a major part of our time. We will try and meet the deadline. We have identified more than 1200 PUC centres in just the city. Much work is yet to be done,” he said.

‘A foolproof system’

'A foolproof system'

