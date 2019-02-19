Home States Telangana

Panel set up to look into eco damages by three companies in Telangana

The team was formed in accordance with the directions issued by NGT in December last year to TSPCB.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana government on Monday constituted a six-member multidisciplinary committee to look into the ecological damage caused by three companies and recover adequate compensation from them under ‘polluter pays’ principle. The three companies are the pharmaceutical major, Piramal Enterprises, apart from well-known processed food and meat exporter from India Frigerio Conserva Allana and agro-products company Siddhi Vinayaka Agro Extractions.

The multi-disciplinary team consists one official each from the revenue, groundwater, agriculture and Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) and one expert each from IIT Hyderabad and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University.

The team was formed in accordance with the directions issued by NGT in December last year to TSPCB. They were issued in a petition filed by K Lakshma Reddy, alleging that the unit of Piramal Enterprises at Digwal and the units of Frigerio Conserva Allana and Siddhi Vinayaka Agro located at Zaheerabad were discharging untreated effluents .

