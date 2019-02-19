Revanth aide Udaya Simha grilled by ED

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned TPCC working president and former Kodangal MLA A Revanth Reddy’s aide Udaya Simha in connection with the cash-for-vote scam. ED sleuths grilled Simha for more than nine hours over different issues in connection with the case. They focussed on the source of the Rs 50 lakh cash which Reddy was seen handing over to MLA Elvis Stephenson in the now infamous video from 2015.In the case registered by the Telangana ACB in 2015, Revanth Reddy was named A1 and Udaya Simha was named A2. Later, I-T and ED began investigating it to trace the origin of the money.