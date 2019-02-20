Home States Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at his critics

Hitting out at critics who accuse AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of appealing to the Muslim vote bank, the Hyderabad MP said that between 2009 and 2015.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at critics who accuse AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of appealing to the Muslim vote bank, the Hyderabad MP said that between 2009 and 2015, average votes polled by Muslim candidates actually came down.

Taking to Twitter, the AIMIM chief said, “Between 2009 & 14, average votes polled by Muslim candidates fell even-though it increased for others. This data is proof of how ‘successful’ Muslim vote-bank & minority appeasement has been.”

He also hit out at the Congress: “It doesn’t matter if INC’s majoritarianism is not deliberate. The harm it does to India’s polity & institutions is just as much as BJP’s. Soft or hard, Hindutva is a threat to the values of Liberty, Equality, Fraternity & Justice in the Constitution,” Owaisi said in another tweet.

