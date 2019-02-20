Cash-for-vote: ED grills Revanth Reddy for eight hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate investigating into the cash- for-vote scam case, questioned TPCC working president and former MLA A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.

After questioning him for eight hours, ED officials asked him to appear before them for questioning on Wednesday. The ED officials during questioning focused about the source of Rs 50 lakh cash, which he offered to nominated MLA A Elvis Stephenson to make him vote for his associate Vem Narender Reddy during the elections to the Telangana Legislative Council in 2015 and also the source from where they were to arrange the balance Rs 4.50 crore of the total Rs 5 crore deal.

Revanth Reddy said as a responsible citizen he had appeared before the ED and answered all their queries. “I will cooperate with them and and gave them the required information. They have questioned me about the case registered against me during Assembly election also,” he said. Revanth also alleged that the State and Central governments were behind the present episode.