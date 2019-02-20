Chilli farmers seek MSP as produce floods market

u mahesh By

HYDERABAD: Even before the red chilli crop from Telangana is yet to be harvested, huge loads of chilli from neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are flooding the Hyderabad markets and the same is purchased by agents in huge quantities and stocked up for the upcoming wedding season.

The red chilli supply to the market triggered a crash in wholesale prices. With no control on supply from other states, chilli farmers woes seem to be unending.The red chilli farmers allege that the market yard agents are deciding the price on their own. They blamed the government for failing to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) for red chillies. The farmers growing red chilli, they said, are in distress as their bumper crop has led to a price crash, fetching them a meagre Rs 5,000-5,500 per quintal as against Rs 10,000-11,100 a quintal last year.

When contacted, Malakpet market yard secretary J Ananthaiah Goud admitted that there is no demand for red chillies in the market and farmers are returning from the market without selling their produce. The State government needs to take decisions on the MSP to red chillies, he said.

‘’We can’t force traders and agents to buy at a certain price from farmers as red chilli is a commercial crop. We have already implemented online process for purchase of chillies and it can be used to identify illegal agents,’’ Goud said.

K Shivaramulu, a farmer from Mahbubnagar, said that the farmers are struggling to get MSP for their produce. He alleged that the market yard officials are encouraging the trader’s agents and they are finalising the prices for the crop. He alleged that with the negligence of market yard authorities the red chilli farmers are losing. “We request the State government to intervene and provide the MSP,” he said.

Another farmer from Nalgonda district B Dastagiri alleged that the market traders and agents were purchasing the chillis with low price and hence it was not possible for them to invest on the crop that hasn’t been recovered.

