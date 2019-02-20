Home States Telangana

Errabelli’s elevation a threat to Kadiyam Srihari?

It is well known that Srihari and Dayakar Rao,former leaders of TDP, have never been on good terms with each other.

By Anil Kumar
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Politics in erstwhile Warangal district is not going to be same anymore. With the induction of Palakurthy MLA Errabelli Dayakar Rao into the State Cabinet, it will probably be the end of former MP Kadiyam Srihari’s dominance.

Kadiyam Srihari has been one of the most prominent leaders in the region for decades. He spent most of his career in the Telugu Desam Party and switched to now ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in 2013. In 2014, on a TRS ticket, he was elected as MP from Warangal, only to resign after chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to make him Deputy Chief Minister. He was later elected as MLC.

It is well known that Srihari and Dayakar Rao, former leaders of TDP, have never been on good terms with each other. In fact, sources say, Srihari actively tried to stop Dayakar Rao’s entry into TRS after his defected in 2016. Until then, both leaders had publicly criticised each other several times. Dayakar Rao’s elevation is bad news for the Konda couple - former MLA Surekha and Murali. Surekha made her bones in Congress and Dayakar Rao, due to his past in TDP, was one of her biggest rivals for the longest time. Their coexistence in TRS, albeit for a brief while before Surekha returned to Congress, was an uncomfortable one. Now, with Surekha having lost the election and Murali disqualified as an MLC, Dayakar Rao will try everything in his power to make sure the Konda couple’s cannot exert their influence anymore.

Jangaon district Congress chief Janga Raghav Reddy is another politician who will be unhappy with the current situation. Dayakar Rao and Reddy have filed multiple cases against each other and have always been at loggerheads. Dayakar Rao recently got Reddy removed from his post as chairman of Warangal District Central Bank (DCCB), accusing him of financial misconduct.

