Fifteenth Finance Commission praises KCR’s vision, but cautions him as well

Published: 20th February 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets Fifteenth Finance Commission chairman NK Singh before their meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chairman of the Fifteenth Finance Commission NK Singh, even while praising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his vision in taking the State on a development trajectory, on Tuesday cautioned him saying that the debt and fiscal deficit picture appeared somewhat stressed.

Singh, speaking to media persons here, admitted that Telangana’s capital expenditure has gone up because of several major irrigation projects. He wanted the State government to submit to him a note on how it intends to reduce the debt and fiscal deficit burden. However, he said capital expenditure would have a multiplier effect since funds are being invested in projects that would bring great benefit in terms of higher agricultural productivity and improvement in health care index.

He said as fiscal deficit and debt look a little problematic. He requested the Chief Minister to come up with a medium-term programme for both debt and fiscal deficit. “We would like to see closer adherence to changed Fiscal Regulation and Budget Management (FRBM) Act on both the counts. We would like to see a credible action plan on important issues that contribute to macroeconomic stability,” he said.

The chairman of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, referring to the Chief Minister seeking generous funding to the State to help him execute projects including Mission Bhagirtha, Kakatiya, and Kaleswaram, said his commission would have to take the requirements of all the States into consideration before it could commit to anything.

He said the brief given to his commission was to base his recommendations, that would come into force for a five year period from 2020 to 2025, on 2011 population census though some states had cried foul that it would mean penalizing the states that had done well in demographic management. “I can’t change the terms of reference since we are recipients and not creators,” Singh said.

As far as Telangana state is concerned, he was all praise for the Chief Minister and even described him as a visionary for the growth in the economy and big-ticket projects like Mission Bagiratha which is supplying piped water to all households in villages. “No State in India has such a project,” he said.

As far as the growth of Telangana state is concerned, Singh delivered almost purple prose on Chandrasekhar Rao. “The GST was well above threshold limit 14 per cent without any additional assistance in the first two months. The GST revenue continues to grow at a healthy rate. It is expected to continue in the region of 20 per cent. This apart, Telangana is the second best State in ease of doing business,” he said.

In the management of resources, the Chairman said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao exhibited great audacity. “He was not guided by a pessimistic view of economics while taking decisions and looking at fiscal numbers. He acted with great panache.  The rate of growth of the economy will have a multiplier effect. They would provide enormous benefit to the people,” he said.

