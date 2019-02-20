Telangana HC tells cops to produce ‘illegally’ detained man

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the city police to produce before it K Venkata Ratnakar, who was under alleged illegal custody of Bowenpally police since Feb 14 this year.

The bench was passing this order in a habeas corpus petition filed by K Sirisha seeking directions to the police authorities concerned to release her husband Ratnakar.

Petitioner’s counsel told the court that the station house officer of Bowenpally police station had summoned Ratnakar to the police station on Feb 14 in a case relating to financial matter with persons where he had worked. The police took him into illegal custody and failed to release him even after four days.