Telangana High Court questions government for letting Numaish reopen without NOC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday questioned the State government in granting permission to the exhibition society to have Numaish at Nampally exhibition grounds in the absence of required fire safety measures.

Further, the bench questioned the rational behind the government’s permission in continuing the exhibition even after the major fire accident. The bench directed the government to place full details before it on the issue by Wednesday. "The government has got the responsibility to protect people’s lives. If it compromises then there will be severe consequences," the bench cautioned.

The bench was passing this order in a PIL filed by Khaja Aijazuddin, advocate of the city, seeking CB-CID or SIT probe into the fire at exhibition grounds on Jan 30. He also sought direction to the exhibition society for closing the exhibition for failure to comply with fire safety measures.

When the matter came up for hearing, the petitioner told the court that the society had not obtained No Objection Certificate (NOC).

After hearing the case, the bench questioned the government as to how it has granted permission to the society when the latter failed to take fire safety measures. While making it clear that it would not pass any orders for closure of the exhibition, the bench said it was mandatory to fulfil the guidelines required under law.

The bench directed special counsel S Sharat Kumar to place all details before it by Wednesday.