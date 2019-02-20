Home States Telangana

‘I’ll do whatever KCR asks, not upset’

The usual glow on the face of former minister and TRS party’s young turk T Harish Rao was missing on Tuesday.

Published: 20th February 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

TRS leaders Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao at the swearing in ceremony of ministers in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The usual glow on the face of former minister and TRS party’s young turk T Harish Rao was missing on Tuesday. As ministers were sworn-in to the State Cabinet at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Harish’s name, as expected, was not included.

There was a talk in the morning that he may skip the swearing-in ceremony. But he arrived just a few minutes before the commencement of the ceremony. He greeted the new ministers before they took oath. Later, he took a seat beside TRS working president KT Rama Rao from where he watched the miniters being sworn-in.

When scribes surrounded him after the ceremony, Rao said that he was not unhappy for not being inducted into the Cabinet. “I am like a soldier in TRS. The reports being circulated in social media against me are false. I am not unhappy for not being inducted into the Cabinet. There is no dissatisfaction. I will work for the party as an ordinary worker,” Harish Rao said.

Rao said that he would follow directions given by the Chief Minister and work like a soldier. He opined that the present Cabinet was composed keeping in the mind regions, social equations and other factors. The question of dissatisfaction doesn’t arise, Harish Rao said. He called upon the TRS workers not to take rumours, being spread about him in social media, seriously.

However, grapevine has it that Harish Rao may be asked to contest in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, as his services would be better utilised by Chandrasekhar Rao in national politics. Party sources said that former deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy may be inducted into the Cabinet in the next expansion post-Lok Sabha election. In case Reddy’s name is not considered in the next expansion, then Harish Rao might get a chance after all.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS party T Harish Rao Raj Bhavan KCR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp