‘I’ll do whatever KCR asks, not upset’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The usual glow on the face of former minister and TRS party’s young turk T Harish Rao was missing on Tuesday. As ministers were sworn-in to the State Cabinet at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Harish’s name, as expected, was not included.

There was a talk in the morning that he may skip the swearing-in ceremony. But he arrived just a few minutes before the commencement of the ceremony. He greeted the new ministers before they took oath. Later, he took a seat beside TRS working president KT Rama Rao from where he watched the miniters being sworn-in.

When scribes surrounded him after the ceremony, Rao said that he was not unhappy for not being inducted into the Cabinet. “I am like a soldier in TRS. The reports being circulated in social media against me are false. I am not unhappy for not being inducted into the Cabinet. There is no dissatisfaction. I will work for the party as an ordinary worker,” Harish Rao said.

Rao said that he would follow directions given by the Chief Minister and work like a soldier. He opined that the present Cabinet was composed keeping in the mind regions, social equations and other factors. The question of dissatisfaction doesn’t arise, Harish Rao said. He called upon the TRS workers not to take rumours, being spread about him in social media, seriously.

However, grapevine has it that Harish Rao may be asked to contest in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, as his services would be better utilised by Chandrasekhar Rao in national politics. Party sources said that former deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy may be inducted into the Cabinet in the next expansion post-Lok Sabha election. In case Reddy’s name is not considered in the next expansion, then Harish Rao might get a chance after all.