K Chandrasekhar Rao puts to rest ‘family raj’ claims

Ten ministers, including six new faces, were inducted into the State’s Council of Ministers.

Governor ESL Narasimhan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with newly-inducted ministers at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday | Express

HYDERABAD: Over two months after coming to power, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday expanded his Cabinet. Ten ministers, including six new faces, were inducted into the State’s Council of Ministers. The leaders, all loyalists of Rao, made a beeline for touching their party president’s feet immediately after the swearing-in ceremony.

As expected, TRS working president KT Rama Rao and former Minister T Harish Rao were not inducted into the top team, putting to rest repeated taunts by critics that Telangana was under “KCR’s family Raj”. Except for Rao, none from the Kalvakuntla family have been inducted.

Besides former ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, E Rajender, and G Jagadish Reddy, six new faces — Singareddy Niranjan Reddy, Koppula Eswar, E Dayakar Rao, V Srinivas Goud, Vemula Prasanth Reddy and Ch Malla Reddy — were inducted into the Cabinet.

The ministers were assigned portfolios in the evening. Key portfolios such as finance, irrigation, information, industries, IT and power have been retained by the Chief Minister. It means that the chief minister himself will present the vote-on-account budget in the Assembly on February 22.

An Indrakaran Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav have retained the portfolios they were allotted in the previous government — endowments and animal husbandry respectively. Rao is expected to take up the second expansion of the State Cabinet to fill the six remaining posts after the Lok Sabha polls.  During the second expansion, Rao may consider giving ministerial berths to women and persons from ST communities.

The ministers come from varied regions and castes. However, no berth was allocated to Khammam district. Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers in the morning at a function that lasted not more than half an hour. No prominent leader from the Opposition was seen at the event.

KTR, Harish not inducted

NEW MINISTERS

A Indrakaran Reddy  
Forests, Environment &Science and Technology, Endowment &Law
Talasani Srinivas Yadav
Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development and Cinematography
G Jagadish Reddy - Education
Etela Rajender
Medical, Health & Family Welfare
Singireddy Niranjan Reddy
Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs
Koppula Eshwar
Scheduled Castes Development, Tribal Welfare, BC Welfare, Minority Welfare, Disabled Welfare and Senior Citizens Welfare
Errabelli Dayakar Rao
 Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and RWS
V Srinivas Goud
Prohibition and Excise, Sports and Youth Services, Tourism and Culture and Archaeology  
Vemula Prashanth Reddy
Transport, Roads and Buildings, Legislative Affairs and Housing
Chamakura Malla Reddy
 Labour and Employment, Factories, Women and Child Welfare and Skill Development

