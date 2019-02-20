Mallanna Sagar oustees  file case against officials

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Mallanna Sagar oustees have filed a contempt of court case against officials concerned for continuing construction activity in submerged villages in spite of the HC having ordered them to stop it until rehabilitation and resettlement is be finalised.

“We have decided to file cases against the district collector, joint collector, Siddipet RDO, Thoguta Tahsildar and the contractor working site,” said Mohammad Hayatuddin, a leader in the Mallana Sagar Porata Samithi, an organisation created with the purpose of getting good prices for the lands marked for acquisition, and added the Court has admitted the farmers’ petition.

“The court has told the officials clear terms that work should not resume until satisfactory rehabilitation and resettlement is provided to all oustees. But they have just ignored this order,” he said. Hayatuddin claimed that officials were misleading the court.