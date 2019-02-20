Netizens call out government’s double standards on women empowerment

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though more of the State’s women voters voted the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party to power, the TRS government remained illusive in inducting women MLAs to the cabinet. None of the six winning women MLAs found a berth in Tuesday’s cabinet expansion on Tuesday. Women voters from Hyderabad launched a staunch critique against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not picking women MLAs and went onto regret voting TRS to power.

“While globally, we see progressive and gender inclusive politics, Telangana continues to ignore representation. Shame on TRS. We are half and we deserve half. Facepalming myself for voting you into power,” noted Spurthi Kolipaka, a social worker who has also been undertaking online campaigns for equal political representation.

Twitter also exploded with reactions from voters. “Shame on KTR garu no single women in TS cabinet. This is called women empowerment in Telangana?” tweeted D Rakesh Kumar. Some others asked whether all this was one kind of superstition the CM had of not having women ministers.

Other voters were enraged at the so called ‘double standards’ that the party had shown in its stand on women’s reservation.

It must be noted that only in January this year did MP Kavitha Kalvakuntla stated the need for ‘political will’ for Women’s Reservation Bill and yet the govt could not show it in practice.

Justice Eswaraiah urges CM to include women in cabinet

Hyderabad: Stressing the need to encourage women in the political domain, former chairman of National backward classes commission Justice V Eswaraiah on Tuesday urged the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to include women members in the state cabinet. “It is the CM’s duty to encourage women in political sphere”, he noted.

‘It is sad that women, STs not represented’

Hyderabad: Secunderabad MP and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya slammed CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for his poor judgment in including people from all walks of life into his cabinet on Tuesday. On a day when ten ministers were sworn-in as cabinet members, Dattatreya said that none of them belonged to the scheduled tribes (ST) community or were women. “There were no women in the cabinet for five years. It is sad that women and ST candidates did not get a berth,” he said while addressing the media.