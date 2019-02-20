Home States Telangana

Only 8 rehabilitation centres for alcohol addicts in Telangana

Though 90 per cent assistance has been provided to the NGOs operating in this regard, the number of IRCAs in the State are few.

Published: 20th February 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State has several persons hooked to the ‘kick’ given by consumption of alcohol. In fact, the severity is such that many of them who feature in the list of addicted across India, are from Telangana. However, there are only eight government rehabilitation centres to aid these addicts in State.

The nation-wide study titled ‘Magnitude of substance abuse in India’ recently published by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has highlighted that alcohol is consumed by 14.6 per cent of the Indian population.

As per the figures published by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, there are eight Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCA) — a Central government-sponsored scheme under the Assistance for Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse (drugs) for Social Defence Services.

Though 90 per cent assistance has been provided to the NGOs operating in this regard, the number of IRCAs in the State are few. Three of them are in Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts, while rest are located in Medak, Warangal and Mahabubnagar. This means that several districts in the State do not even have rehabilitation centres.

This is despite the fact the number of registrations at the IRCA are more than the sanctioned capacity. The New Hope Association runs an IRCA in Moosarambagh that gets aid from the Centre for 15 beds. But, there are over 50 residing in the centre for rehabilitation.

"A lot of NGOs do not know about this scheme. Also, there is hardly any awareness among government doctors and as a result, they don’t refer persons with alcohol addiction to IRCA centres," said Krishna Reddy, general secretary of New Hope Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Substance abuse Study Alcohol addiction Rehabilitation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp