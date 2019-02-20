Only 8 rehabilitation centres for alcohol addicts in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State has several persons hooked to the ‘kick’ given by consumption of alcohol. In fact, the severity is such that many of them who feature in the list of addicted across India, are from Telangana. However, there are only eight government rehabilitation centres to aid these addicts in State.

The nation-wide study titled ‘Magnitude of substance abuse in India’ recently published by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has highlighted that alcohol is consumed by 14.6 per cent of the Indian population.

As per the figures published by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, there are eight Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCA) — a Central government-sponsored scheme under the Assistance for Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse (drugs) for Social Defence Services.

Though 90 per cent assistance has been provided to the NGOs operating in this regard, the number of IRCAs in the State are few. Three of them are in Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts, while rest are located in Medak, Warangal and Mahabubnagar. This means that several districts in the State do not even have rehabilitation centres.

This is despite the fact the number of registrations at the IRCA are more than the sanctioned capacity. The New Hope Association runs an IRCA in Moosarambagh that gets aid from the Centre for 15 beds. But, there are over 50 residing in the centre for rehabilitation.

"A lot of NGOs do not know about this scheme. Also, there is hardly any awareness among government doctors and as a result, they don’t refer persons with alcohol addiction to IRCA centres," said Krishna Reddy, general secretary of New Hope Association.