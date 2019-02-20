Performing states must be incentivised: K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has requested the 15th Finance Commission headed by NK Singh to consider proposing measurable performance-based incentives to states. Rao also demanded 50 per cent of Central tax devolution to states.

"I request the Commission to incentivise States for the implementation of their own flagship programmes," the chief minister said while addressing the visiting 15th Finance Commission. "Though branded populist, Tamil Nadu’s midday meal scheme, Maharashtra’s employment guarantee scheme and Telangana’s rythu bandhu scheme have been adopted by the Central government. The introduction of welfare schemes is better left to States."

Tax devolution

“The formula proposed by the State for tax devolution is primarily guided by the imperative to strike a balance between equity and efficiency. We cannot improve the backward States by pulling down performing States. Taking into account the dire need to realign resources in favour of States and the fiscal autonomy foregone by States in the interests of tax harmonisation, we request the Commission to increase tax devolution to 50 per cent of the divisible pool of Central taxes. This can easily be accommodated by the Centre by reducing its expenditure on State subjects,” the Chief Minister said.

The only major source of own tax revenue of States has been subsumed under GST. Even after the Union excise duties and tax on services are subsumed under GST, the Centre is still left with buoyant sources of revenue like income tax, corporation tax and custom duties. While GST has subsumed around 31 of the gross tax revenue of the Centre, it has subsumed much larger portion of States’ own tax revenue of around 50 per cent. As the States have sacrificed their fiscal autonomy, I request the Finance Commission to suitably compensate the States in the form of higher tax devolution, the chief minister said during his presentation.

Rao touched upon the situation at the national level, comparing India with several other countries and asked the Commission to think out of the box. The chief minister also demanded that grants to rural as well as urban local bodies be increased. He pointed out that subjects such as agriculture, education, health, urban development, rural development, housing, drinking water, sanitation and women and child welfare are best left to State governments.