Prison too severe punishment for using cell phone while driving: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the order passed by the Cyberabad IV Special Metropolitan Magistrate sentencing a youth to four days of imprisonment for speaking over cell phone while driving as ‘severe’, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday set aside the conviction and imposed a fine of Rs 500 to the youth.

“It is not proper to sentence a person to imprisonment for small offences. If he faces imprisonment for small offences then the society will look at him as a convict. Though it is an offence for using cell phone while driving, it would be better to impose fine as a warning. Instead, the lower court has sentenced the youth to imprisonment,” the bench observed.

The bench was passing this order in the petition filed by P Ramakanth seeking to set aside the lower court order convicting his nephew MV Bharadwaj. Petitioner’s counsel P Sashi Kiran submitted that the lower court magistrate had passed the order impugned in a most casual manner.

In fact, the police at the time of seizing Bharadwaj’s bike had directed the latter to accept the offence before the court and the same would be compounded by imposing fine and then can take back his vehicle, else the bike would be kept in their custody till completion of trail.

On Feb 18, the petitioner’s nephew pleaded guilty and then the magistrate concerned had passed the orders sentencing him to four days imprisonment and he was sent to Cherlapally Central prison. Even the police had not informed about the Sections under which the case was booked, he pointed out.

Replying to a query from the bench, the counsel said that the petitioner had first approached the district court to file an appeal against the said conviction, but came to know that it would take three to four days for numbering the case and to place it before the concerned court and by which time the sentence imposed would be concluded and their efforts would become a futile exercise. Hence, the petitioner had moved the high court under Article 226 of the Constitution, he explained.

After hearing the case, the bench objected to the petitioner for naming the lower court judge as one of the respondent in the present case and directed him to remove the name from the list of respondents. The bench made it clear that it was not proper for the lower court to directly sentence the petitioner’s nephew to imprisonment instead of warning him and imposing fine.