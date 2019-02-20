Property mapping project shortlisted for PM’s award

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: The property mapping taken up by Telangana Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) in the 72 old Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across State has been shortlisted by the Screening Committee of Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration for Innovation - General Category 2019. The property mapping, undertaken with the help of internationally renowned space technology agency, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), identified a whopping 11.33 lakh under assessed and unassessed properties.

Of this, 11,13,667 under-assessed properties yielded additional revenues to the tune of Rs 24.90 crore to the CDMA, while 20,100 properties identified as unassessed yielded Rs 5.10 crore during the property mapping. The revenue improvement from both under assessed and unassessed properties was Rs 30 crore.

The Union Minister of Personnel, Public and Pensions, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has urged CDMA Director, T K Sreedevi to give a Powerpoint presentation to the Screening Committee at New Delhi on February 21. Also, as per the awards scheme, the screening committee at Stage-II will further evaluate the shortlisted applications on the basis of presentations and analysis of feedback of citizens and stakeholders.

Realising that there are several anomalies in property tax collections, CDMA embarked on a task to map all the properties in the urban areas and geotag them immediately.