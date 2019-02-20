Safran to set up Rs 290-crore aircraft engine manufacturing plant in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: French aerospace company Safran will invest Rs 290 crore in setting up a plant to manufacture parts for LEAP turbofan engine from CFM international, its Chief Executive Officer Phillippe Petitcolin and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Tuesday.

The plant spreading across 13,000 square metres, including 8,000 square metres of workshops, will be established in GMR’s Special Economic Zone near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, said Petitcolin who was in the country to attend Aero India Show.

According to the firm, construction work will kick off in June and the unit will begin production and delivery by early 2020. The plant will have about 50 employees by the end of the year and increase its workforce strength to 300 eventually.

By 2023, the unit will be able to deliver 15,000 parts per year to support LEAP’s sustained production rate, company spokespersons said.It is important to note that LEAP, which entered service in 2016, powers 54 aircraft operated by Indian airline companies, apart from powering more than 700 Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX commercial airliners. It has already passed the mark of 30 lakh flight hours.

“We’re delighted to open a new chapter in our long history with the Indian aerospace industry,” said Petitcolin. “Aerospace continues to be a significant driver of India’s growth and we want to fully support this dynamic by bolstering our investments and training programmes in the country,” he added.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed delight at Safran having selected Hyderabad to set up its unit.