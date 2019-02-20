Home States Telangana

Safran to set up Rs 290-crore aircraft engine manufacturing plant in Hyderabad

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed delight at Safran having selected Hyderabad to set up its unit.

Published: 20th February 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: French aerospace company Safran will invest Rs 290 crore in setting up a plant to manufacture parts for LEAP turbofan engine from CFM international, its Chief Executive Officer Phillippe Petitcolin and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Tuesday.

The plant spreading across 13,000 square metres, including 8,000 square metres of workshops, will be established in GMR’s Special Economic Zone near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, said Petitcolin who was in the country to attend Aero India Show.

According to the firm, construction work will kick off in June and the unit will begin production and delivery by early 2020. The plant will have about 50 employees by the end of the year and increase its workforce strength to 300 eventually.

By 2023, the unit will be able to deliver 15,000 parts per year to support LEAP’s sustained production rate, company spokespersons said.It is important to note that LEAP, which entered service in 2016, powers 54 aircraft operated by Indian airline companies, apart from powering more than 700 Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX commercial airliners. It has already passed the mark of 30 lakh flight hours.

“We’re delighted to open a new chapter in our long history with the Indian aerospace industry,” said Petitcolin. “Aerospace continues to be a significant driver of India’s growth and we want to fully support this dynamic by bolstering our investments and training programmes in the country,” he added.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed delight at Safran having selected Hyderabad to set up its unit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Safran Chief Executive Officer K Chandrasekhar Rao Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp