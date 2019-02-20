Home States Telangana

TTD approves Rs 3,116 crore budget; Rs 400 crore earmarked for infrastructure

The most significant improvement in the revenue during 2018-19 financial year was from the sale of prasadams.

Published: 20th February 2019 08:13 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees, which met on Tuesday, approved a budget of Rs 3,116.35 crore for 2019-20.The revised budget for 2018-19 stood at Rs 3,034.04 crore as against the estimated budget of Rs 2,893.94 crore.

Of the total current budget, the TTD decided to spend more (Rs 400 crore)  on infrastructure including roads (Rs 210 crore), temple works and pilgrim amenities (Rs 100 crore). Compared to revised budget estimates of Rs 375 crore, the allocation for 2019-20 is Rs 25 crore more. The TTD cut down the expenditure on propagation of Hindu Dharma from Rs 206.50 crore (revised estimates for 2018-19) to Rs 179.55 crore (estimates for 2019-20) and also decided to decrease the expenditure on corpus and other investments  (from Rs 86.15 crore of revised estimates to Rs 78.85 crore), grants and contributions (from Rs 307.80 crore of revised estimate to Rs 283. 30 crore) and outsourcing expenses (Rs 350.55 crore of revised estimates to Rs 339.58 crore).

The temple revenue from hundi and kanukas for 2018-19 stood at Rs 1,206 crore and the TTD board estimated that the revenue from these sources would go up to Rs 1,231 crore.

The most significant improvement in the revenue during 2018-19 financial year was from the sale of prasadams. As against the estimated Rs 180 crore at the start of the fiscal, the revenues from sale of prasadams stood at Rs 270 crore, a jump of Rs 90 crore. 

