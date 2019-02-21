A first in Telangana: K Chandrasekhar Rao to present Budget himself

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: K Chandrasekhar Rao will be the first Chief Minister of a Telugu State to present the budget after then CM of united Andhra Pradesh Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy. Rao is set to present a vote on account Budget in the State Legislative Assembly on February 22. Reddy had done so when he was Chief Minister of AP for a brief period between 1990 and 1992.

Presenting a Budget has always been the Finance Minister’s job. However, Rao has not named a Finance Minister and has retained the portfolio with himself. Even when CMs hold on to the portfolio, they generally entrust the Budget presentation job to one their Cabinet colleagues.

“The State’s revenue growth is more than 17 per cent with regard to its own tax revenues. Telangana is top in the country among all the States in revenue growth. The entire credit of making the new State financially rich goes to KCR. This is the reason he has chosen to present the Budget himself,” an official told Express. Former Finance Minister E Rajender, who is now the Health Minister, will present the Budget in the State Legislative Council, sources said.

Meanwhile, State Legislative Council chairman K Swamy Goud and Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday conducted a review on the arrangements for the three-day Budget session of the State Legislature. The Budget session will commence on February 22 and conclude on February 25, after adopting the Appropriation Bill.

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy, and several senior police officials were present at the meeting. The State Cabinet on Thursday will approve the vote-on-account Budget to be presented in the House the next day. The Cabinet will also approve two Ordinance issued recently on GST and reservations to BCs in Panchayat elections.