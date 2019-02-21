‘Community service over jail can curb crime’

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least 1,000 persons are being lodged in the State prisons every month for petty offences like cell phone driving and others. But, the question is sending them to prison for these offences is doing any good? It may not, observe prison officials who note that tendency for a person to become ‘criminal’ is significant after being lodged in the jail, be it even for a few days.

While it is for the courts to decide if imprisonment as a form of punishment is severe when it comes to something like motor vehicle offences, prisons officials point out that any imprisonment is ‘extreme’.

On Tuesday, the High Court has set aside the punishment of four days imprisonment for an offender, terming it as severe, and instead asked to pay Rs 500 as fine. The court observed that imprisonment in small cases causes society to view the offender as a convict.

Director General of Prisons VK Singh concurred with the court’s view. He said, “the punishment is severe for the offence they do. There is a stigma associated with jails and if someone goes to jail for petty offences there are significant chances of the convict becoming criminal- minded.” According to him, a significant number of persons lodged in the prison in drunk and driving cases return to jail.

“There is hardly anything that can be done in just four days. There is no exclusive reformation done for motor vehicle offenders,” added Singh. Surprisingly, even imprisonment for that matter does not seem to address violations under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. Then where does the solution lie ? ‘’Imposing hefty penalty and community service is a good way to check crime instead of imprisonment,” Singh observed.