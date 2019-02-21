Home States Telangana

‘Community service over jail can curb crime’

At least 1,000 persons are being lodged in the State prisons every month for petty offences like cell phone driving and others.

Published: 21st February 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least 1,000 persons are being lodged in the State prisons every month for petty offences like cell phone driving and others.  But, the question is sending them to prison for these offences is doing any good? It may not, observe prison officials who note that tendency for a person to become ‘criminal’ is significant after being lodged in the jail, be it even for a few days. 

While it is for the courts to decide if imprisonment as a form of punishment is severe when it comes to something like motor vehicle offences, prisons officials point out that any imprisonment is ‘extreme’. 
On Tuesday, the High Court has set aside the punishment of four days imprisonment for an offender, terming it as severe, and instead asked to pay Rs 500 as fine. The court observed that imprisonment in small cases causes society to view the offender as a convict. 

Director General of Prisons VK Singh concurred with the court’s view. He said, “the punishment is severe for the offence they do. There is a stigma associated with jails and if someone goes to jail for petty offences there are significant chances of the convict becoming criminal- minded.” According to him, a significant number of persons lodged in the prison in drunk and driving cases return to jail.

 “There is hardly anything that can be done in just four days. There is no exclusive reformation done for motor vehicle offenders,” added Singh. Surprisingly, even imprisonment for that matter does not seem to address violations under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. Then where does the solution lie ? ‘’Imposing hefty penalty and community service is a good way to check crime  instead of imprisonment,” Singh observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jail Prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp