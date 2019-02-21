In a first, 132 government colleges to offer cross-disciplinary courses

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) along with Department of Collegiate and Technical Education are introducing cross-disciplinary courses in all 132 government degree colleges on a pilot basis from next academic year 2019-20. Based on the response from the students and colleges, it will then be extended to all private degree colleges the following academic year, said Prof R Limbadri, vice chairman of TSCHE.

“We want to have a flexible choice-based credit system (CBCS) to allow more options to students and aid their career prospects. For instance, in BSc Life Sciences (along with botany, zoology, chemistry, microbiology, genetics, etc.) or BSc Physical Sciences (along with physics, chemistry, computer science, etc.) students will have the option of opting for economics, computers or statistics,” explained prof Limbadri.

For students of humanities, there will be options like public administration, sociology, psychology, anthropology, computer application along with history, economics and political science combination to allow students to play with whatever subjects they like.

Online courses

In another initiative, the Collegiate Education has also decided to offer geography and sociology as online courses. Though currently, these courses are not a part of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), once the course has been prepared, it will be approved and uploaded on MOOCs and be made be accessible to students.

“Currently, students can take up one of the three courses online via the MOOCs. But the idea is to offer more courses, A committee of teachers has been set up for this,” said Limbadri.

Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal said that curriculum is being revised with the focus on market needs.