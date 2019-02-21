Home States Telangana

In a first, 132 government colleges to offer cross-disciplinary courses

In another initiative, the Collegiate Education has also decided to offer geography and sociology as online courses.

Published: 21st February 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) along with Department of Collegiate and Technical Education are introducing cross-disciplinary courses in all 132 government degree colleges on a pilot basis from next academic year 2019-20. Based on the response from the students and colleges, it will then be extended to all private degree colleges the following academic year, said Prof R Limbadri, vice chairman of TSCHE.

“We want to have a flexible choice-based credit system (CBCS) to allow more options to students and aid their career prospects. For instance, in BSc Life Sciences (along with botany, zoology, chemistry, microbiology, genetics, etc.) or BSc Physical Sciences (along with physics, chemistry, computer science, etc.)  students will have the option of opting for economics, computers or statistics,” explained prof Limbadri.

For students of humanities, there will be options like public administration, sociology, psychology, anthropology, computer application along with history, economics and political science combination to allow students to play with whatever subjects they like.

Online courses

In another initiative, the Collegiate Education has also decided to offer geography and sociology as online courses. Though currently, these courses are not a part of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), once the course has been prepared, it will be approved and uploaded on MOOCs and be made be accessible to students.

“Currently, students can take up one of the three courses online via the MOOCs. But the idea is to offer more courses, A committee of teachers has been set up for this,” said Limbadri.

Commissioner of  Collegiate Education Navin Mittal said that curriculum is being revised with the focus on market needs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSCHE CBCS R Limbadri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp