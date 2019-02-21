Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao tried to impress, not express: Congress

Reddy said that KCR had missed the opportunity to present before the Finance Commission a detailed list of things required from the Centre.

K Chandrasekhar Rao. ( Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)

TRS supremo and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

HYDERABAD: TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not satisfactorily present the financial needs of the State before the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

"The gap between actual revenues and estimated expenditure from the financial year 2019-20 is expected to be around Rs 1 lakh crore per year. Therefore, Telangana needs financial assistance at least to the tune of Rs 5 lakh crore from the Centre. However, what KCR asked from the Finance Commission was mere Rs 50,000 crore. This will not help the State in the long term," Reddy said.

Reddy said that KCR had missed the opportunity to present before the Finance Commission a detailed list of things required from the Centre. "Instead of being ‘expressive’, KCR tried to be ‘impressive’. No clarity was given on funds required for several projects and schemes," the PCC Treasurer pointed out.

