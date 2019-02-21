Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme bags ‘best project’ award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government’s flagship projects Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and Mission Bhagiratha on Wednesday received yet another prestigious award. The Smart Water and Waste World magazine presented the ‘best project’ award to KLIS at a ceremony held in Chennai. The function was named ‘Jal Salbha’. The magazine has reportedly studied around 30 projects taken up by governments across the country and has chosen to award 11 projects in total.

From Telangana State, KLIS and Mission Bhagiratha were selected for the awards. Receiving the award, KLIS Chief Engineer Nalla Venkateswarlu expressed his happiness and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for appointing him to the project right at the time of its inception.

He added that KLIS would be completed soon and that water would be released to farmers from June this year. KLIS will start lifting 2 TMC of Godavari water daily from a height of 100 metres to a height of 620 metres. Around 350 TMC of Godavari water will be stored to meet irrigation, drinking and industrial water needs.