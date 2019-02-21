Home States Telangana

Mahesh Babu’s AMB Cinemas ready to pay up ‘if asked to’ 

AMB cinemas said it had shared the books of its accounts with officials concerned for examination and would pay up as and when asked to do so.

Published: 21st February 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Representatives of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s joint venture with Asian Group, AMB (Asian Mahesh Babu) cinemas, on Wednesday said the multiplex would pay up if asked to do so by the Rangareddy GST Commissionerate which had pulled up the venture for accruing undue and illegal profit by overpricing entry tickets. It was reported in these columns that the details of the case was forwarded to the state screening committee for further action.

AMB cinemas said it had shared the books of its accounts with officials concerned for examination and would pay up as and when asked to do so.

The AMB cinemas, which was launched in December last, accrued Rs 35 lakh illegally by not reducing the price of tickets as mandated by a notification revising GST rates that came into effect on January 1. According to sources, the application for ordering return of profit has been filed before the State Screening Committee, which will forward the same to the Standing Committee in Delhi.

“It is for the Standing Committee to direct the Director General of Anti-profiteering to investigate further and submit a report to National Anti-profiteering Authority which will issue appropriate orders after following principles of natural justice,” a source said.

Speaking to Express, a senior executive of AMB Cinemas on condition of anonymity said, “Even if such a charge is true, it could be only due to not knowing facts. We will pay up. We have been in the business for 40 years.”

The “superplex” operating from Sarath City Capital Mall has the tickets priced at Rs 185 and Rs 307. AMB Cinemas did not bring down ticket price despite GST rate reduction from 28 per cent to 18 per cent on tickets priced Rs 100 and above and 18 per cent to 12 per cent on tickets costing less than Rs 100, with effect from January 1, 2019. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahesh Babu AMB Cinemas Rangareddy GST Commissionerate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp