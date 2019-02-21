Mahesh Babu’s AMB Cinemas ready to pay up ‘if asked to’ 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Representatives of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s joint venture with Asian Group, AMB (Asian Mahesh Babu) cinemas, on Wednesday said the multiplex would pay up if asked to do so by the Rangareddy GST Commissionerate which had pulled up the venture for accruing undue and illegal profit by overpricing entry tickets. It was reported in these columns that the details of the case was forwarded to the state screening committee for further action.

AMB cinemas said it had shared the books of its accounts with officials concerned for examination and would pay up as and when asked to do so.

The AMB cinemas, which was launched in December last, accrued Rs 35 lakh illegally by not reducing the price of tickets as mandated by a notification revising GST rates that came into effect on January 1. According to sources, the application for ordering return of profit has been filed before the State Screening Committee, which will forward the same to the Standing Committee in Delhi.

“It is for the Standing Committee to direct the Director General of Anti-profiteering to investigate further and submit a report to National Anti-profiteering Authority which will issue appropriate orders after following principles of natural justice,” a source said.

Speaking to Express, a senior executive of AMB Cinemas on condition of anonymity said, “Even if such a charge is true, it could be only due to not knowing facts. We will pay up. We have been in the business for 40 years.”

The “superplex” operating from Sarath City Capital Mall has the tickets priced at Rs 185 and Rs 307. AMB Cinemas did not bring down ticket price despite GST rate reduction from 28 per cent to 18 per cent on tickets priced Rs 100 and above and 18 per cent to 12 per cent on tickets costing less than Rs 100, with effect from January 1, 2019.