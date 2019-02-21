More EVMs to be procured for Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In light of pending Election Petitions (EPs) from around 20 Assembly constituencies in the State, the Chief Election Office of Telangana is making arrangements to procure additional Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) from Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) for the conduct of Lok Sabha polls, Telangana CEO, Rajat Kumar said.

Several EVM and VVPAT machines are blocked from reuse as the Courts are yet to take a call on the petitions. Hence the CEO’s office has decided to procure additional EVMs and VVPATs in advance as first level checking (FLC) needs to be carried out.

MLC polls

There would be no model code of conduct (MCC) for elections to MLA quota seats in the Legislative Council. These elections and counting will conclude on March 15. However, for Teachers and Graduates constituencies in the Council, MCC would be imposed according to ECI directions, said CEO Kumar.