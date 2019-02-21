Home States Telangana

More EVMs to be procured for Lok Sabha polls

Several EVM and VVPAT machines are blocked from reuse as the Courts are yet to take a call on the petitions.

Published: 21st February 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

EVM Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In light of pending Election Petitions (EPs) from around 20 Assembly constituencies in the State, the Chief Election Office of Telangana is making arrangements to procure additional Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) from Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) for the conduct of Lok Sabha polls, Telangana CEO, Rajat Kumar said.

Several EVM and VVPAT machines are blocked from reuse as the Courts are yet to take a call on the petitions. Hence the CEO’s office has decided to procure additional EVMs and VVPATs in advance as first level checking (FLC) needs to be carried out. 

MLC polls

There would be no model code of conduct (MCC) for elections to MLA quota seats in the Legislative Council. These elections and counting will conclude on March 15. However, for Teachers and Graduates constituencies in the Council, MCC would be imposed according to ECI directions, said CEO Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls EVM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp