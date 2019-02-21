Home States Telangana

N Chandrababu Naidu's words unbecoming of his stature: Kishan Reddy

Reddy wondered why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not allocated key portfolios to any of the new ministers.

Published: 21st February 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP leader Kishan Reddy

Telangana BJP leader Kishan Reddy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy took on AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Pulwama attack. Instead of condemning the attack, the issue is being politicised, said Reddy. Taking offense to the language used by Naidu, Reddy said it was unbecoming of the Chief Minister’s stature to speak such things. 

Meanwhile senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya said, “How can he say ‘Modi is capable of doing anything’ while referring to Godhra attacks. Instead of standing by the Prime Minister, it seem he is talking on behalf of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

“Chief Ministers Chandrababu Naidu and Mamata Banerjee are politicising the issue. This is because they are scared of losing power in their respective states,” he said, Kishan Reddy went on to say that Modi had not made any personal attacks against Naidu. “Since his son Nara Lokesh is the IT minister there, Modi talked about family rule. There was no ulterior motive,” said Reddy. 

‘Are ministers incapable?’
Meanwhile, Reddy wondered why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not allocated key portfolios to any of the new ministers. He claimed a majority of the minister were ‘incompetent’. “KCR has kept the portfolios of revenue, irrigation, finance, municipality and industries to himself. Does this mean he does not see any of the new ministers as competent enough,” asked Reddy. 

