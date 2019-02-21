Home States Telangana

Telangana Secretariat to come back to life today

Ever since the Assembly was dissolved in September 2018, there has been no activity at the otherwise chaotic Secretariat.

Published: 21st February 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After almost five months, the lull in activity at the Secretariat will end on Thursday. A day after they were sworn in, the newly inducted ministers were allotted chambers in the complex’s D-Block and most of them will assume charge on Thursday. 

Except Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, chambers have been allocated to all new ministers. Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy will assume charge on Thursday at 11.25 am and Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy at 10 am. 

Ever since the Assembly was dissolved in September 2018, there has been no activity at the otherwise chaotic Secretariat. Even after forming the government, there were very few visitors; most of them had come there to meet Home Minister Mahmood Ali, the only minister to take oath still then.

