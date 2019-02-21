Telangana government asks ULBs to earmark funds for road safety in Budget

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of road accidents taking place in the State, Telangana Municipal Administration Department director TK Sreedevi on Wednesday issued instructions to all the municipal commissioners of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State earmark funds for road safety in the budget from the funds allotted for road works.The State government has also proposed to have a Road Safety Commissionerate and an operational wing in the road departments to monitor road safety mechanism. Road safety fund is aimed towards reducing road accidents in the State.

The instructions were issued following a meeting held recently on road safety implementation mechanism by Chief Secretary SK Joshi. The issue of road safety is high on the agenda of the State government and it has proposed draft Road Safety Bill, which is almost in its final stages.

Principal secretary to transport, roads and buildings department Sunil Sharma held a meeting recently with various departments including MAUD, GHMC, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, National Highways, home and law departments where it was resolved to have a Road Safety Commissionerate.

The proposed Commissionerate would coordinate with departments concerned related to road safety, advice the State government on road safety policy, enforcing road safety standards and procedures, formulate and implement schemes, projects and programmes promoting awareness among the people.