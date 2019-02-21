Teen hacked by stalker discharged from hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 17-year-old who was hacked multiple times by her stalker at Barkatpura two weeks ago was on Wednesday discharged from Yashoda Hospital here after seven surgeries and 15 days of treatment.

Dr G Vijay Kumar, the chief operating officer at the hospital in Malakpet, said Madhulika was hemodynamically stable and all her wounds were healing. The girl’s condition, however, is precarious as she weighs only 37kg. Poor nutrition levels can affect the girl’s immunity, causing her wounds to get infected again. Doctors have advised her to follow a healthy diet and be very careful for the next 15 to 20 days.

Madhulika, who was brutally hacked by her stalker

on Feb 6, leaves the Yashoda Hospital along

with her father on Wednesday | Vinay Madapu

The teen’s fractured hand has not yet healed completely and she has been told to come back after four weeks to get K wires removed. She has also been advised to visit the hospital regularly for followup until she is completely okay.

Madhulika’s father wants capital punishment for stalker, arrest of helpers

Madhulika’s health was so critical when she was admitted that she had non-recordable blood pressure and a feeble pulse, so incubation and blood transfusions were done mediately. Once her condition became stable, doctors operated upon her for seven hours and within 48 hours, she was fully conscious. Within 10 days, all sutures were removed.

Doctor Kumar said the team of 12 consulting doctors and other healthcare experts working on the case were regularly in touch with each other over WhatsApp to stay updated on the girl’s condition.The girl’s father told reporters that the stalker, C Bharath, should be hanged or shot.

After profusely thanking the doctors who treated his daughter, the government and some politicians who came to his help, the father said, “No girl should undergo such an experience. The man (stalker) should be hanged or shot.” He added that three others had helped the accused, but had escaped scot-free.

“Just punishing the stalker will not be enough. Even those who helped him need to be punished,” he said.