TRS machinations? Talasani meets MLA from AP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a development that proves that the ruling TRS has begun dabbling in AP politics, minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday met Thota Trimurthulu, a TDP MLA from the neighbouring State, amidst talk that the legislator is keen on joining YSR Congress, the Opposition party there. Trimurthulu, MLA from Ramachandrapuram, called on Srinivas Yadav at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad. Yadav is expected to facilitate the MLA’s entry into YSRC as TRS is on good terms with the party.

That YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a good rapport with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao became evident when a delegation of the TRS, headed by TRS working president KT Rama Rao, recently called on him and invited him to be part of the non-BJP and non-Congress Federal Front.

Meanwhile, Srinivas Yadav, after holding the talks with Trimurthulu, said that he would visit AP soon just as he had done so earlier. “Why is AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu scared of my visit to AP. I have a number of friends, relatives and well-wishers in AP.

I will meet them,” Talasani said. He has visited AP twice in the recent past and met a few TDP leaders. Soon after this, Naidu had issued warning TDP cadre against meeting TRS leaders when they visited AP.

Talasani also said: “Naidu tried his best to defeat me in Sanathnagar Assembly segment during the elections. He conspired against me. I will take revenge against Naidu”.