Appointments to crucial women, child bodies due in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Newly sworn-in minister Ch Malla Reddy has his task cut out for him. The Medchal MLA has taken charge of the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare and he will now be expected to issued appointment order to the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) and Women’s Commissioner and Child Welfare Committees (CWC). And he will be expected to do this soon.

Several positions in these quasi-judicial positions have been vacant since the terms of office bearers expired.

The most crucial appointment would be to the Child Welfare Committees. With district bifurcations done last year and two new districts added last week, over 24 positions are now vacant in the CWC. It must be noted that CWC has a crucial role in the protection of child rights.

Appointments to SCPCR are also needed quick, note activists. This crucial body was dissolved for over 2 years now, and despite notifications were issued twice in this span, reconstitution was postponed for unknown reasons.

These appointments, experts say, will be crucial as the model code for the Lok Sabha elections could kick in any time.