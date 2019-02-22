Home States Telangana

Appointments to crucial women, child bodies due in Telangana

Several positions in these quasi-judicial positions have been vacant since the terms of office bearers expired. 

Published: 22nd February 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Ch Malla Reddy (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Newly sworn-in minister Ch Malla Reddy has his task cut out for him. The Medchal MLA has taken charge of the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare and he will now be expected to issued appointment order to the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) and Women’s Commissioner and Child Welfare Committees (CWC). And he will be expected to do this soon. 

Several positions in these quasi-judicial positions have been vacant since the terms of office bearers expired. 

The most crucial appointment would be to the Child Welfare Committees. With district bifurcations done last year and two new districts added last week, over 24 positions are now vacant in the CWC. It must be noted that CWC has a crucial role in the protection of child rights. 

Appointments to SCPCR are also needed quick, note activists. This crucial body was dissolved for over 2 years now, and despite notifications were issued twice in this span, reconstitution was postponed for unknown reasons.

These appointments, experts say, will be crucial as the model code for the Lok Sabha elections could kick in any time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ch Malla Reddy Child Welfare Committees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp