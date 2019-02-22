Home States Telangana

Telangana Budget session to begin today; K Chandrasekhar Rao trains his freshmen ministers

During the discussion on the Budget, the main Opposition Congress is likely to attack the ruling TRS for pushing the State into a debt trap.

Published: 22nd February 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and his ministers at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The three-day brief Budget session of the State Legislature will commence on Friday. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will present the vote-on-account Budget in the Assembly at 11.30 am. The Appropriation Bill will be adopted in the House on February 25. Elaborate security measures have been taken for the session by the police.

The House will adjourned immediately after the Chief Minister presents the Budget. There will be discussion on Budget on Saturday. After one day holiday on Sunday, the House will take up the Appropriation Bill on Monday.

During the discussion on the Budget, the main Opposition Congress is likely to attack the ruling TRS for pushing the State into a debt trap. The Congress may also refer to the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC) chairman NK Singh’s comments on debts during the discussion. There will be a heated debate on the State’s debts in the House. 

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet on Thursday approved the vote-on-account Budget. The Chief Minister reportedly spoke for over three hours to first time ministers, issuing clear instructions to them. This was the first meeting of the Cabinet since the recent expansion on Tuesday.

According to sources, Rao trained the freshmen ministers on how to perform their duties as ministers, by following business rules, and also be in tune with the State government’s priorities.

Of the total 11 Ministers in the Cabinet, six — including Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Ch Malla Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao — are first timers and they hold important portfolios. Chief Minister Rao, according to sources, explained the nitty-gritty of governance. The Chief Minister also explained about the State’s revenue growth to the Ministers.

