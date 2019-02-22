Home States Telangana

Case against Youth Congress leader for ‘objectionable content’ about PM Modi

Sujith Kumar had reportedly posted derogatory comments on Facebook and Twitter, targeting Modi in connection to the recent terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir.

Published: 22nd February 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar One Town police on Thursday registered a case against Youth Congress State secretary and Secunderabad in-charge Malyala Sujith Kumar for allegedly posting ‘objectionable content about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’. The case has been registered under IPC Sections 95 A and 505, Cyber Crime and IT Act. 

Sujith Kumar had reportedly posted derogatory comments on Facebook and Twitter, targeting Modi in connection to the recent terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir. He had said that BJP had earlier used the Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue to its political advantage.

A few years ago, he had hugged Prime Minister and a few days ago he hugged the Saudi crown prince on his State visit, he said in his post. Sujith Kumar also reportedly commented about the Prime Minister’s mother. 

Some BJP and RSS leaders noticed the posts and tagged the Prime Minister’s Office and State Police accounts to them. On receiving instructions, One Town police made inquiries and issues notices to Sujith Kumar under 41 CrPC. 

Sujith Kumar admitted that he had indeed written the posts, but said that there was nothing objectionable about them. He claimed that he had posted several things on social media, commenting on government policies, for a long time. “BJP leaders have harassed me a lot and have re-tweeted me several times,” he said. Meanwhile, police have warned people from ‘misusing’ social media and said that stringent action would be taken against people who post derogatory content. 

Modi Youth Congress Youth Congress State secretary

Comments

