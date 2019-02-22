CM Chandrasekhar Rao presents vote on account budget in Telangana Assembly

HYDERABAD: Presenting the fifth budget of the Telangana state, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday tabled a Rs 1,82,017 crore annual plan for the financial year of 2019-20.

The vote on account budget provided for a revenue expenditure of Rs 1,31,629 crore, capital expenditure of Rs 32,815 crore and a revenue surplus of Rs 6,564 crore for the first six months of the financial year.

Rao, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the budget indicating allocations for several big-ticket welfare programmes and development projects.

Recalling the earlier days when the state was formed in 2014, Rao said it had come a long way since then by logging in achievements one after the other. Within a short time after the formation of the state, 24-hour power supply to all sectors could be achieved, claimed Rao.

He also recalled that since the bifurcation and formation of Telangana, the state's growth rate had doubled.

Rao also pointed out that state's flagship programme 'Rythu Bandhu' under which the government was spending Rs 4,000 per acre for rabi and an equal amount for khariff, as one of the greatest achievements for the state.

However, for this financial year, the state proposed to increase it by Rs 1,000 perper acre per season, taking the total amount payable to Rs10,000 per acre in a year for use as an investment for growing crops.

Here are the highlights of the budget: