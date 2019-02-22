Home States Telangana

Coordination among three police units in Telangana stressed

Senior officals met to discuss how offenders committed crimes in one's jurisdiction and took shelter in another one.

Published: 22nd February 2019 07:58 AM

VC Sajjanar, Mahesh Bhagwat

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat(L) and cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar (R)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior police officials from Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Rachakonda commissionerates met on Thursday to discuss on issues relating to offenders operating in the three regions. They had noted that there were offenders who had operated in one commissionerate and took shelter in another. Important among such cases is that of the brutal murder in Attapur. The offenders belonged to Shahinayath Gunj, in Hyderabad commissionerate while the crime had happened in Cyberabad. 

Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that the three commissionerates decided to exchange information on cases. “Many offenders maintain a clean record in one area but indulge in illegal activities elsewhere. With proper coordination between police units, such offenders can be checked,” he said.

Sajjanar said there were many religious processions between zones. “We discussed about improving coordination between the two units so that the people don’t face issues related to traffic & safety of movement. This coordination meeting will be conducted once in 3 months at the commissionerate level and once a month at the divisional level,” he said.

TAGS
Hyderabad Police Cyberabad Police Rachakonda Police Telangana Police Coordination

Comments

