GHMC chief rapped for not complying with Telangana HC orders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday pulled up the GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore and other officials concerned for not complying with the earlier order of the court with regard to an illegal structure raised at Vivek Nagar of Chikkadpally area in the city.

Pursuant to earlier direction by the court, Dana Kishora and two other GHMC officials appeared before Justice Challa Kodanda Ram in a suo moto contempt case against them for their failure to comply with the court order directing them to personally inspect the subject site and structures and to file status report before the court specifically dealing with violations by the offenders.

On earlier occasion, the judge while dealing with a petition filed by U Gopala Krishna Murthy complaining that some private persons constructed a building in the subject area in violation of the sanctioned plan, directed the corporation officials to inspect personally and file status report and to explain the reasons for inaction on the complaint made by the petitioner on the issue. When they failed to inspect the area and file status report, the judge slapped suo moto contempt case against the commissioner and other two officials and summoned them before the court.

Expressing displeasure with the authorities for their failure to comply with the court orders, Justice Kodanda Ram directed the commissioner to tell about the action plan for dealing with the menace of illegal structures in the city.

In reply, the commissioner submitted that the offenders were obtaining injunction orders by approaching the civil courts. The corporation has decided to utilise satellite technology to know the status of the buildings which were being constructed in violation of the sanctioned plans. Besides, it is also contemplating to have a special tribunal to deal with the said problems in an effective manner, he added.

After hearing the submissions of the GHMC commissioner, the judge stressed the need of creating awareness in the society about the ill-effects of illegal constructions which would turn the city unsafe in the future. Even the family members particularly the grandchildren of the offenders would also face problems for their survival due to the unsafe environment.