Home States Telangana

GHMC chief rapped for not complying with Telangana HC orders

In reply, the commissioner submitted that the offenders were obtaining injunction orders by approaching the civil courts.

Published: 22nd February 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court , Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court on Thursday pulled up the GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore and other officials concerned for not complying with the earlier order of the court with regard to an illegal structure raised at Vivek Nagar of Chikkadpally area in the city.

Pursuant to earlier direction by the court, Dana Kishora and two other GHMC officials appeared before Justice Challa Kodanda Ram in a suo moto contempt case against them for their failure to comply with the court order directing them to personally inspect the subject site and structures and to file status report before the court specifically dealing with violations by the offenders.

On earlier occasion, the judge while dealing with a petition filed by U Gopala Krishna Murthy complaining that some private persons constructed a building in the subject area in violation of the sanctioned plan, directed the corporation officials to inspect personally and file status report and to explain the reasons for inaction on the complaint made by the petitioner on the issue. When they failed to inspect the area and file status report, the judge slapped suo moto contempt case against the commissioner and other two officials and summoned them before the court.

Expressing displeasure with the authorities for their failure to comply with the court orders, Justice Kodanda Ram directed the commissioner to tell about the action plan for dealing with the menace of illegal structures in the city. 

In reply, the commissioner submitted that the offenders were obtaining injunction orders by approaching the civil courts. The corporation has decided to utilise satellite technology to know the status of the buildings which were being constructed in violation of the sanctioned plans. Besides, it is also contemplating to have a special tribunal to deal with the said problems in an effective manner, he added.

After hearing the submissions of the GHMC commissioner, the judge stressed the need of creating awareness in the society about the ill-effects of illegal constructions which would turn the city unsafe in the future. Even the family members particularly the grandchildren of the offenders would also face problems for their survival due to the unsafe environment. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court GHMC GHMC Commissioner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp