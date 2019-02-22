Ministers take charge at Telangana Secretariat, thank K Chandrasekhar Rao for chance

Home States Telangana

Minister for Transport, Road and Buildings and Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy takes charge as Nizamabad MP K Kavitha looks on | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as three new ministers assumed charge at the Secretariat on Thursday. Singireddy Niranjan Reddy assumed charge as Agriculture Minister, G Jagadish Reddy as Education Minister and Vemula Prasanth Reddy as Roads and Buildings and Legislative Affairs Minister.

Speaking to reporters after assuming charge, Niranjan Reddy said that he would follow in the footsteps of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and implement several schemes in the department. He thanked the Chief Minister for giving him the Agriculture portfolio. 

Niranjan Reddy said that farmers were indebted when Telangana was a part of Andhra Pradesh. But the situation is different now. Farmers are now confident about their prospects, the Agriculture Minister said. Farmers are getting 24X7 free power supply and the State government has taken up construction of massive irrigation projects such as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), he said.

G Jagadish Reddy, after assuming charge as Education Minister, told reporters that he would like to see Telangana ranked first in the country when it comes to Education. “My aim is to see Telangana as number one State in the country in education,” Jagadish Reddy said. He said that already several reforms have been initiated in the Education sector. 

Transport, Roads and Buildings and Legislative Affairs Minister Prasanth Reddy said that CM KCR is like a god to him. “I will follow the instructions of KCR and discharge my duties as a Minister,” he said.

Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha accompanied him as he took charge. Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao held a formal meeting with PR staff at Rural Development office on Thursday. Dayakar Rao will assume charge as Minister on Friday. 

