Home States Telangana

Osmania University to set up School of Education, train 5,000 teachers

Last year the university had been approached by the MHRD to apply for the PMMMNMTT.

Published: 22nd February 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania University (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The University College of Education of Osmania University has proposed to train around 5,000 in-service teachers and educators through its proposed School of Education under the MHRD sponsored Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya National Mission for Teachers and Teaching (PMMMNMTT).

The proposed exercise focuses on bringing changes in pedagogy and research in teachers and teacher educators through the introduction of contemporary and intensive training programs. The course module has been structured to benefit school teachers, educators, lecturers and also BEd students. 

“We will be drawing experiences and best practices from other states as well as institutions abroad to create short-term academic, research and training programmes for school teachers from Telangana. There is a dire need to improve the quality of education in the State,” said Prof S Ramchandram, Vice Chancellor, OU.

Last year the university had been approached by the MHRD to apply for the PMMMNMTT. “We have received Rs 11 crore funding from the Centre under the scheme,” said the VC. The Centre has released 60 per cent of the funds and the remaining 40 has to be borne by the State government or university. OU is the only university in both Telugu states to offer programmes under PMMMNMTT.  

The short-term training programmes in collaboration and coordinate with state and national-level educational bodies and establishing linkages and collaborations with international institutions for educational innovation are some of the proposed training methodologies to be adopted by the College of Education. 

In addition, curriculum enhancement, preparing e-modules for teacher education and ensuring better pedagogical interventions to encourage education innovation and entrepreneurship are the other means through which the School of Education aims to make a mark. 

The activities of the School of Education for school teachers, pre-service and higher education teachers will be executed primarily through two Centres - Centre for Pre-service Teachers and Professional Development of Teacher Educators, and Centre for Curriculum Research and Educational Development.

Apart from OU, educators from each of the 13 College of Education from Palamuru, Telangana, Satavahana, Mahatma Gandhi and Kakatiya universities will be given master training, who will, in turn, train their counterparts outside.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Osmania University Teacher training

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp