Osmania University to set up School of Education, train 5,000 teachers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University College of Education of Osmania University has proposed to train around 5,000 in-service teachers and educators through its proposed School of Education under the MHRD sponsored Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya National Mission for Teachers and Teaching (PMMMNMTT).

The proposed exercise focuses on bringing changes in pedagogy and research in teachers and teacher educators through the introduction of contemporary and intensive training programs. The course module has been structured to benefit school teachers, educators, lecturers and also BEd students.

“We will be drawing experiences and best practices from other states as well as institutions abroad to create short-term academic, research and training programmes for school teachers from Telangana. There is a dire need to improve the quality of education in the State,” said Prof S Ramchandram, Vice Chancellor, OU.

Last year the university had been approached by the MHRD to apply for the PMMMNMTT. “We have received Rs 11 crore funding from the Centre under the scheme,” said the VC. The Centre has released 60 per cent of the funds and the remaining 40 has to be borne by the State government or university. OU is the only university in both Telugu states to offer programmes under PMMMNMTT.

The short-term training programmes in collaboration and coordinate with state and national-level educational bodies and establishing linkages and collaborations with international institutions for educational innovation are some of the proposed training methodologies to be adopted by the College of Education.

In addition, curriculum enhancement, preparing e-modules for teacher education and ensuring better pedagogical interventions to encourage education innovation and entrepreneurship are the other means through which the School of Education aims to make a mark.

The activities of the School of Education for school teachers, pre-service and higher education teachers will be executed primarily through two Centres - Centre for Pre-service Teachers and Professional Development of Teacher Educators, and Centre for Curriculum Research and Educational Development.

Apart from OU, educators from each of the 13 College of Education from Palamuru, Telangana, Satavahana, Mahatma Gandhi and Kakatiya universities will be given master training, who will, in turn, train their counterparts outside.