Steady growth likely to push Telangana Budget beyond Rs 2 lakh crore 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Budget may touch Rs 2.08 lakh crore for the year 2019-20 if the State’s average growth rate of 19 per cent is anything to go by. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will present the vote-on-account, detailing the State’s plans for the next two to four months, in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday and Health Minister E Rajender will do so in the Legislative Council.

Once the government which comes to power after the Lok Sabha elections presents the full Budget for the country, the State government too will follow suit either in July or August. Since its inception, the country’s newest State has consistently maintained a growth rate of 19 per cent in revenues. In the current financial year, the State witnessed a growth of 29.93 per cent up to December.

As growth in revenues is a clear indicator of the size of the Budget, the vote-on-account will be anything but small — ranging anywhere between Rs 2 lakh crore and Rs 2.10 lakh crore. For the year 2018-19, the State government presented a Rs 1.74 lakh crore Budget. There will be an incremental growth of around 20 per cent, according to official sources. The State government is likely to prioritise irrigation, agriculture, power, health and welfare sectors in the Budget.

The irrigation sector will be allocated Rs 25,000 crore and the agriculture sector, Rs 10,000 crore for Rythu Bandhu payments. Sufficient funds to reimburse Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) power bills and a power subsidy of Rs 5,000 crore will be set aside in the Budget. The vote-on-account will allocate Rs 40,000 crore for Asara Pensions. Funds will also be allocated for enhancing the salaries of State government employees.

Irrigation sector one of this year’s priority

Key sectors such as irrigation will get funds outside of the Budget too as the State government may raise loans for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project. The agriculture sector will get Rs 10,000 crore for Rythu Bandhu payments.