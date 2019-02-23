Telangana budget: Agriculture sector gets lion’s share of Rs 1.82-lakh-crore vote on account

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday presented a Rs 1.82-lakh-crore vote on account in the Legislative Assembly based on the revised estimates of 2018-19. Big-ticket schemes of the Budget include unemployment allowance, Asara Pensions and Rythu Bandhu. In a first, Rao’s Budget, the sixth after Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, allotted the lion’s share of the funds — Rs 20,107 crore —to the agriculture sector.

Of this, revenue expenditure is Rs 1.31 lakh crore and capital expenditure is Rs 32,815 crore. The estimated revenue surplus is Rs 6,564 crore and fiscal deficit, Rs 27,749 crore — 2.81 per cent of the GSDP.

The chief minister, who holds the finance portfolio, took care to keep up promises he made during the run up to the Assembly elections in December last year.

“When the State was formed, we did not have clarity on revenue and expenditure. The size of the budget in the first year 2014-15 was higher. The gap between the estimates and actuals continued for the next four years. This time, we have decided to reduce the gap between the estimates and actuals,” a senior official in the government said explaining the modest size of the Budget. “This is the reason why the size did not touch the Rs 2 lakh crore mark as was expected.”

As per the revised estimates for 2018-19, the total expenditure of the State isRs 1,61,857 crore as against the actual estimate of Rs 1,74,453.84 crore — a difference of Rs 13,000 crore.As against the actual estimate of Rs 1,49,64,599.77 crore in 2017-18, the actual expenditure was just Rs 1,43,133 crore. To reduce the gap, the chief minister, in the first Budget in the second term of rule, presented “realistic and conservative” estimates for 2019-20, sources said.

Growth in terms of State’s Own Tax Revenue is phenomenal: KCR

Rao, while presenting the vote on account, highlighted the growth in the State’s Own Tax Revenue (SOTR). “Telangana is growing by leaps and bounds in terms of State’s Own Tax Revenue in comparison to others. The average SOTR growth rate in the first four years after formation of the State was 17.71 per cent and Telangana stands number one in the country. Prudent fiscal management and clamping down on corruption are the main reasons for the growth,” Chandrasekhar Rao explained.

The average Gross State Domestic Produce (GSDP) growth rate of Telangana in combined AP at constant prices was barely 4.2 per cent in 2012-13 and 2013-14. After the formation of TS, the growth rate had more than doubled to 10.6 per cent in 2018-19.

“This is indisputable proof that our govt has done a lot more in a very short period of less than five years in pushing the economy into a better growth trajectory. The GSDP of the State during 2018-19 was estimated to be Rs 8,66,875 crore. The primary sector of the GSDP at current prices is expected to register a growth rate of 10.9 per cent in 2018-19. This growth can be attributed mainly to improvement in rejuvenation of irrigation facilities, supply of fish seedlings to fishermen and investment support to the farmers,” he said.