Telangana budget: Allocation for education lowest in last five years

He added that while the government has announced its plans to build 119 residential schools for Backward Classes, general government schools had found no mention in the Budget.

Published: 23rd February 2019 10:50 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Allocation for education in the State Budget is the lowest it has been in the last five years. Compared to last year, it has reduced by 1.6 per cent -- from Rs 13,278 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 12,220.75 crore for 2019-20 -- much to the disappointment of academicians and teachers. This is a reduction of Rs 1,058 crore in total.

“The amount is not sufficient to improve the quality of education in the State. Though the Budget has increased in size, the allocation towards education has taken a hit,” said Chava Ravi, general secretary of Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF).

He added that while the government has announced its plans to build 119 residential schools for Backward Classes, general government schools had found no mention in the Budget. “Barring the allocation for salaries of government school employees and general maintenance of schools, there is nothing for government schools. It appears as though the government is not interested in doing anything for these schools,” he said.

Nagati Narayana, convenor for Centre for Educational Research and Analysis (CERA) said, “The allocation of Rs 12,220.75 crore is insufficient and the lowest in the last five years. In 2014-15 the share of education was 10.88 per cent of the total budget and it has now decreased by 6.71 per cent. This year’s allocation is the lowest in any of the southern States.”

